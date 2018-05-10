FireSmart banner

Thursday, May 10, 2018

Generator stolen from MD of Pincher Creek storage yard


Pincher Creek RCMP - Sometime between the evening of Monday May 7 and the morning of May 9 2018, person(s) unknown cut a hole in the security fence at the MD of Pincher Creek public works storage yard in Pincher Creek. After gaining entry to the yard they proceeded to steal a blue 7200 watt Yamaha generator Ser. # 7P64032071.

Pincher Creek RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in this theft.

If you have any information, please call the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

