Generator stolen from MD of Pincher Creek storage yard

Pincher Creek RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in this theft.
If you have any information, please call the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.