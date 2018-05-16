FireSmart banner

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Introducing Matthew Halton Hockey Skills Academy


For more information contact
Tara Tanner at 403-627-4414 or


MATTHEW  HALTON
HOCKEY  ACADEMY

STARTING  FALL 2018!
Available to Matthew Halton School students

HIGH SCHOOL  STUDENTS...
earn credits towards your diploma running September through June

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL  STUDENTS...
explore CTF outcomes
running November through April

All levels of ability welcome!

- On-ice training multiple times a week
- Off-ice training multiple times a week
- Learn and develop hockey skills while building strong personal skills

$100
Cost includes
practice jersey, socks  & t-shirt

For more information contact
Tara Tanner at 403-627-4414 or



