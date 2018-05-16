Introducing Matthew Halton Hockey Skills Academy

For more information contact
Tara Tanner at 403-627-4414 or
MATTHEW HALTON
HOCKEY ACADEMY
STARTING FALL 2018!
Available to Matthew Halton School students
HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS...
earn credits towards your diploma running September through June
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS...
explore CTF outcomes
running November through April
All levels of ability welcome!
- On-ice training multiple times a week
- Off-ice training multiple times a week
- Learn and develop hockey skills while building strong personal skills
$100
Cost includes
practice jersey, socks & t-shirt
