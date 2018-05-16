Knights of Columbus Endowment Fund awards grant to “Ready, Set, Go!” initiative

|Chris Smeaton and Anita Lethbridge-Gross of the Holy Spirit School Division, Charleen Davidson of the Community Foundation, and Ed Hamel of Knights of Columbus #5726
The grant is made possible by the Knights of Columbus Our Lady of Peace Council #5726 Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation. This fund was established in 2016 as a Designated Fund that specifically supports the Ready, Set, Go! Program. This is the second grant offered by the fund. “There are so many children in need in our community, so it is our honour to be able to help support this program,” said Ed Hamel of Knights of Columbus #5726.
About the Community Foundation
It’s right there in our name: community. For over 50 years, building a stronger and more vibrant Southwestern Alberta has been the motivation behind our work. Every year, we connect generous donors with causes that are close to their hearts, which helps us award over $800,000 in grants annually to qualified groups throughout our region. Learn more about us at www.cflsa.ca.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.