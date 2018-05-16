FireSmart banner

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Knights of Columbus Endowment Fund awards grant to “Ready, Set, Go!” initiative

Chris Smeaton and Anita Lethbridge-Gross of the Holy Spirit School Division, Charleen Davidson of the Community Foundation, and Ed Hamel of Knights of Columbus #5726
Press release - On May 15 the Community Foundation of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta and the Knights of Columbus #5726 presented the Holy Spirit School Division with a cheque for $3,818.50 in support of the Ready, Set, Go! Program.  Ready, Set, Go! is a collaboration between the Holy Spirit School Division and Lethbridge School District No. 51. The initiative provides school supplies, backpacks, clothing, and many other goods and services to children in need during a back-to-school fair, held before the first day of school each year. The grant awarded today will support this year’s event, scheduled to be held in August. “The Ready, Set, Go! Program gives many children a good head start for the school year. We acknowledge the Knights of Columbus Our Lady Peace Council and thank them for their generous support,” said Chris Smeaton, Holy Spirit School Division Superintendent.

The grant is made possible by the Knights of Columbus Our Lady of Peace Council #5726 Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation. This fund was established in 2016 as a Designated Fund that specifically supports the Ready, Set, Go! Program. This is the second grant offered by the fund. “There are so many children in need in our community, so it is our honour to be able to help support this program,” said Ed Hamel of Knights of Columbus #5726.

About the Community Foundation 

It’s right there in our name: community. For over 50 years, building a stronger and more vibrant Southwestern Alberta has been the motivation behind our work. Every year, we connect generous donors with causes that are close to their hearts, which helps us award over $800,000 in grants annually to qualified groups throughout our region. Learn more about us at www.cflsa.ca.

