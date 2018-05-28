FireSmart banner

Monday, May 28, 2018

Livingstone Macleod Constituency Office


Communities rich in history, natural beauty, and fellowship.

Please feel free to contact our office should you have any questions or concerns!

Pat Stier, MLA
Livingstone Macleod
Toll Free:1-800-565-0962
Livingstone.Macleod@assembly.ab.ca

Legislature Office
Edmonton Federal Building
5th Floor, 9820-107 Street
Edmonton, AB T5K 1E7
Tel: 780-427-1707

Constituency Office
Box 1209
Suite A, 2019 20 Ave.
Highway #2 North
Nanton, Alberta T0L 1R0
Tel: 403-646-6256
Fax: 403.646.6250


