Council would like to thank the Interim Chief Administrative Officer, Roland Milligan, for his efforts and support during this transition.
Friday, May 25, 2018
MD of Pincher Creek appoints new CAO
Council would like to thank the Interim Chief Administrative Officer, Roland Milligan, for his efforts and support during this transition.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.