Friday, May 25, 2018

MD of Pincher Creek appoints new CAO


MD of Pincher Creek - Council for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 would like to announce that during their Council Meeting held May 22, 2018, Sheldon Steinke was appointed to the position of Chief Administrative Officer, effective June 11, 2018.

Council would like to thank the Interim Chief Administrative Officer, Roland Milligan, for his efforts and support during this transition.

