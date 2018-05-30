MD of Pincher Creek hay cutting permits

PERMITS FOR HAY CUTTING
Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
The Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 is accepting applications for cutting of hay on municipal road rights-of-way. Applications will be accepted from those property owners immediately adjacent to a right-of-way until June 15th. Applications from other property owners within the MD will be considered from June 15th until June 29th. Applications received after June 29th will not be considered.
Application forms may be obtained from the Administration Building located at 1037 Herron Ave or online at https://mdpinchercreek.ab.ca/departments/agricultureenvironmentalservices/haypermits
Please contact 403-627-3130 or email info@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca for further information.
