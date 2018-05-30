MD of Pincher Creek Notice of Assessment Roll

NOTICE OF 2018 ASSESSMENT ROLL
The Assessment Roll for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9, has been prepared for 2018 taxation purposes.
Notice is hereby given, as required under Section 311 of the Municipal Government Act, Chapter M-26, that assessment notices have been sent and are combined with the 2018 Tax Notice. The Assessment Roll will be open for inspection during regular office hours and will also be available online at www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca.
Bylaw No. 1264-15 Tax Penalty Bylaw became effective January 1, 2016, which implements the following. A penalty of two percent (2%) to be applied on July 2, 2018, and a further penalty of four percent (4%) to be applied on November 1, 2018, on any property tax account that has current years taxes outstanding. A penalty of twelve percent (12%) to be applied on January 1, 2019, on any property tax account that has taxes from previous year’s outstanding.
Dated at Pincher Creek, Alberta this 23rd day of April 2018
Roland Milligan, Interim CAO