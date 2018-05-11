Mustangs participate in SAMFA All-Star Weekend

|Mustangs #30 JP Mosby, #82 Jaxon Hammond, #21 Tanner Wallace, #36 Justin Schoening, #66 Justin Nelson
(Kelly Nelson photos)
The Pincher Creek Mustangs brought home two awards, Most Improved and Most Sportsmanlike. There to accept the awards was Justin Nelson, Jaxon Hammond, Tanner Wallace, JP Mosby, and Justin Schoening. Congratulations to the team and to the Head Coach Travis Liscombe and Assistant Coach Derek Smith.
As for the All-Star game, there was approximately 60 kids from different bantam teams through out the south that were on hand to form 2 teams. They had 2 two hour practices before heading to the grid iron for the game Saturday afternoon. Although the game was called due to lightning the teams still managed to play 48 minutes of football. This year the white team came out on top over the teal team with a score of 49-7.
All in all it was a great weekend with new friendships developing and old ones rekindled.
