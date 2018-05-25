Parks Canada has designated the Waterton Park Board Room the “Annora Brown Room”

|Annora Brown
While the room is not usually available to the public, the workshop “Beneath the Crags of Waterton” will be held in the Annora Brown Room during the Waterton Wildflower Festival 2018.
Waterton Park was a very significant part of Ms. Brown’s life. Portions of her written story will be told by Joyce Sasse at the workshop. Two visual artists, Tony Partridge and Anne McClelland will then discuss a small selection of her paintings.
The first workshop, Thursday June 14, is already full. But registration for the Sunday, June 17th workshop (7-9 pm) can be made by e-mail (registration@watertonfestivals.org ) or by phone (1-877-780-1998).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.