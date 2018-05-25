FireSmart banner

FireSmart banner

Recent

Weather

Hockey Skills

Hockey Skills

Friday, May 25, 2018

Parks Canada has designated the Waterton Park Board Room the “Annora Brown Room”

Annora Brown 
Pioneer artist Annora Brown would be so honored to learn that Parks Canada has named the Waterton Park Board Room the “Annora Brown Room”.  Its location is on the 3rd floor of the Administrative Building in the Waterton Work Compound, looking out toward the Prince of Wales Hotel.  Enlarged prints of six of Annora’s paintings adorn the walls. A plaque indicates some of her many contributions and directs visitors to the website www.annorabrown.ca.

While the room is not usually available to the public, the workshop “Beneath the Crags of Waterton” will be held in the Annora Brown Room during the Waterton Wildflower Festival 2018.

Waterton Park was a very significant part of Ms. Brown’s life. Portions of her written story will be told by Joyce Sasse at the workshop. Two visual artists, Tony Partridge and Anne McClelland will then discuss a small selection of her paintings.

The first workshop, Thursday June 14, is already full. But registration for the Sunday, June 17th workshop (7-9 pm) can be made by e-mail (registration@watertonfestivals.org ) or by phone (1-877-780-1998).

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll