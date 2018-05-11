PCES members participate in Calgary Firefighter Stairclimb cancer fundraiser

|Calgary Firefighter Stairclimb PCES participants: Joey McLeod, Nichole Boissoneault, Michael Whittington, Eleanor Maund-Stephens, Ian Campbell (official team photo from website)
|Joey McLeod with supporters Wynnie and Tucker
|Eleanor, Ian, Michael, Joey, Nichole
|Ian starting his climb
|Nichole starting her climb
|Michael starting his climb
|Michael (photo from website "2018 Skogen Photos")
|Nichole (photo from website "2018 Skogen Photos")
|Eleanor (photo from website "2018 Skogen Photos")
Background from Calgarystairclimb.com :
About The Climb
On April 29, 2018, up to 750 firefighters from all over North America will climb the stairs of Calgary's BOW tower, Western Canada's tallest building, in support of those living with cancer. (Note, this charity event is open only to firefighters, either currently employed, volunteering (paid/on-call) or retired in the field. You must be 18 years old by event day to participate.)
Hosted by the Calgary Firefighters Benevolent Society, Calgary is poised to cheer on the brave ones who will climb the 775 vertical feet – 1204 steps (54 flights) – of THE BOW Building. Starting at 3400 feet above sea level, this climb is the highest elevation firefighter stairclimb in the world! Firefighters will have the opportunity to be timed wearing their full duty gear.
Wellspring Calgary is delighted to announce Wellspring will gift a portion of net proceeds to support the Firefighters Assistance Charitable Society (FACS); their mission is to empower and strengthen the firefighter by enhancing the success and resilience of the firefighter community.
Inspired by Seattle’s Scott Firefighter Stairclimb, Kathy Blas, sister of local fallen firefighter Gord Paul, brought this event to the attention of the Calgary Fire Department, the Calgary Firefighters Benevolent Society (CFBS) and a local cancer charity, Wellspring Calgary. Wellspring provides programs, resources and support to people living with cancer along with their caregivers. The event is promoted and hosted by The CFBS whose purpose is to provide assistance to firefighters and their families when they're in need. There are 16 presumptive cancers that are a recognized occupational hazard of the firefighter’s job. Those who live with cancer are heroes to their families and friends, living out each day with courage and hope. Firefighters also provide courage and hope; they are our everyday heroes. The event is fully endorsed and supported by the Calgary Fire Department.
About Wellspring Calgary
A cancer diagnosis can be devastating. It brings countless life-altering moments and events for the people who receive the diagnosis and for those who love them. People with cancer look to find a new ‘normal’ before, during and after treatment. Priorities shift, relationships change, life becomes different.
Wellspring Calgary is a warm and welcoming community that provides support, resources and programs to those affected by cancer. Wellspring addresses the fear, isolation, and practical problems cancer brings to their lives. Programs and resources are offered free of charge and without referral, so no one has to face cancer alone.
Wellspring is grateful to their sponsors and supporters without whom the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge could not happen!
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.