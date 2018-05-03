Pincher Creek RCMP summary for April 2018

Total calls for service - 178
Sexual assault - 1
Assaults - 6
Domestic assault - 3
Break and Enter (residential) - 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 2
Fraud / Forgery - 6
Mischief (vandalism) - 6
Theft of motor vehicle - 1
Theft under $5000 - 7
Impaired Driving - 4
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 10
Driving complaints (general) - 19
MV Collisions - 19
Liquor offences - 12
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 1
False Alarms - 12
911 calls (invalid) - 9
Animal calls - 6
Prisoners held - 21
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.