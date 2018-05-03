FireSmart banner

Thursday, May 3, 2018

Pincher Creek RCMP summary for April 2018


Pincher Creek RCMP - The following is an overview of the nature of the complaints that the Pincher Creek Detachment received in April 2018. Note that the summary indicates what was reported to the police and may not have been substantiated.

Total calls for service - 178 
Sexual assault - 1
Assaults - 6
Domestic assault - 3 
Break and Enter (residential) - 1
Break and Enter (commercial) - 2
Fraud / Forgery - 6
Mischief (vandalism) - 6
Theft of motor vehicle - 1
Theft under $5000 - 7
Impaired Driving - 4
Drugs - 1
Disturbing the Peace - 10
Driving complaints (general) - 19
MV Collisions - 19
Liquor offences - 12
Suspicious occurrences (general) - 2
Assistance to General Public (general) - 3
Assistance to other agencies - 1
False Alarms - 12
911 calls (invalid) - 9 
Animal calls - 6
Prisoners held - 21

