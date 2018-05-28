Pincher Creek Waste Roundup/Reuse Fair Sat. June 16

Saturday, June 16, 2018
9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Ranchland Mall Parking Lot
Re-use Fair
Bring household or yard items you no longer want but are still in good working condition for exchange. No refrigerators or ovens please.
E-waste Roundup
- Drop off computers, TV’s & electronics for recycling.
- Cellphone & Eye glass recycling
Toxic Waste Round up
- Bring old paints & chemicals for collection by DBS Environmental. No drop-offs before 9 am please!
Mobile Paper Shredding
- Bring any and all paper products to be shredded (residential use only).
Crowsnest/Pincher Creek Landfill
- Collection of metal and items not able to be reused/recycled
- For sale at Co-op Gas Bar
Recycling information
- Find out more information on recycling options in Pincher Creek
Children’s Toy & Book exchange
- Inside the mall, hosted by Pincher Creek Family Centre
Charity BBQ
One persons' discard is another persons' treasure!
Sponsored by: