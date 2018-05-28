FireSmart banner

Monday, May 28, 2018

Pincher Creek Waste Roundup/Reuse Fair Sat. June 16

Saturday, June 16, 2018
9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Ranchland Mall Parking Lot

Re-use Fair
Bring household or yard items you no longer want but are still in good working condition for exchange. No refrigerators or ovens please. 

E-waste Roundup
  • Drop off computers, TV’s & electronics for recycling.
  • Cellphone & Eye glass recycling
Toxic Waste Round up
  • Bring old paints & chemicals for collection by DBS Environmental. No drop-offs before 9 am please!
Mobile Paper Shredding
  • Bring any and all paper products to be shredded (residential use only).
Crowsnest/Pincher Creek Landfill
  • Collection of metal and items not able to be reused/recycled
Composters & Rain barrels
  • For sale at Co-op Gas Bar
Recycling information
  • Find out more information on recycling options in Pincher Creek
Children’s Toy & Book exchange
  • Inside the mall, hosted by Pincher Creek Family Centre
Charity BBQ

One persons'  discard is another persons' treasure!

Sponsored by:
Town of Pincher Creek, Municipal District of Pincher Creek, and Alberta Recycling Council.

