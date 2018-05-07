Siren test to signal the beginning of Emergency Preparedness Showcase

Chief Dave Cox said the siren system is checked annually. Although there is a protocol for using the siren itself as a way of communicating what the emergency is in Pincher Creek it is used to generally warn people that something is going on. "It does get everyone's attention," Cox explained. From that point, they can check an Alberta emergency alert site, social media, or other places for more details. "We are going to having more proactive communications."
A number of groups will be available during the event to discuss best practices to keep yourself and your loved ones safe during various types of emergencies, and how to prevent emergencies themselves. Pincher Creek Emergency Services will be presenting FireSmart and fire prevention practices, The Town and MD of Pincher Creek will present information regarding evacuation alerts and processes.
