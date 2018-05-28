Ranchlands Victim Services Society seeks volunteers

Ranchlands Victim Services Society is seeking volunteers interested in becoming front-line advocates to provide support, information, and referrals to victims of crime and tragedy, at all unit locations. We require individuals interested in a challenging and rewarding volunteer experience, who are caring and nonjudgmental with a sincere interest in helping victims move past their immediate trauma.
We provide extensive training in many areas, including domestic violence, sexual assault, suicide intervention, advocate safety and the justice system.
If you are interested in finding out more about this exciting volunteer opportunity, contact Christine at:
Pincher Creek 403-627-6040
Crowsnest Pass 403-562-7098
Piikani Nation 403-965-2001
Fort Macleod 403-553-7255
Claresholm 403-625-4445
Toll-free 1-877-627-6040
Have you been a victim of crime or tragedy?
Call us, we can help!
We provide:
Emotional and Practical Support
Information on Victim Impact Statements
Assistance Requesting Restitution
Assistance Requesting Financial Benefits
Referrals to other Community Professionals
Court Preparation and Court Accompaniment
Confidential Services
If you would like more information about our services, contact Christine at: ranchlandsvictimservices@gmail.com
