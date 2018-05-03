Welling area foal stolen

In this circumstance, the foal is only two days old and still nursing. There is no indication that the horse was taken by animal predators. The foal is black and white in colour.
Raymond RCMP is asking anyone who has information regarding this event to call them at 403-752-4747. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.