Thursday, May 3, 2018

Welling area foal stolen



RCMP Alberta - Raymond RCMP is seeking the public's assistance regarding a theft of a foal horse that occurred at a rural property northeast of Welling, Alberta. Sometime during the early hours of May 2 , 2018 unknown suspect(s) entered and removed the foal from the corral.


In this circumstance, the foal is only two days old and still nursing. There is no indication that the horse was taken by animal predators. The foal is black and white in colour.

Raymond RCMP is asking anyone who has information regarding this event to call them at 403-752-4747. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

