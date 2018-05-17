Response to request for additional information for the Grassy Mountain Coal Project

|Government of Canada map
On August 15, 2016, Benga Mining submitted an updated environmental impact statement (EIS) to the integrated Application that incorporates responses to information requirements provided by the Agency on January 13 and March 21, 2016.
The Agency also received Benga Mining’s Addenda 1 to 5, and conducted a pre-panel conformity review of the Addenda. The Agency determined additional information was required prior to appointing the Panel and beginning the technical review and requested additional information. The updated EIS and Addenda have been posted on the Registry.
On May 15, 2018, the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) received additional information requested from Benga Mining Limited (Benga Mining) in order to fulfill the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Guidelines. Addendum 6 to the EIS incorporates responses to both additional information requirements for the pre-panel conformity review and additional questions raised by the Federal Review Team (FRT). The FRT includes Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Health Canada, and Natural Resources Canada. Addendum 6 has been posted on the Canadian Environmental Assessment Registry (the Registry).
The Agency is not seeking public input/comments on the technical aspects of the Addenda or the updated EIS at this time. An opportunity to comment on the sufficiency and technical merit of the Environmental Impact Statement and addendums will be provided once a review panel is appointed.
