SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training program now available online

Those in the industry who are required to be QCWs include retail cannabis workers, retail cannabis licensees and cannabis representatives who are working for a licensed cannabis supplier to promote the supplier’s products. More information on certifications and policies can be found at aglc.ca.
SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training is intended to highlight policies and practices that promote socially responsible service and sale of recreational cannabis.
"The AGLC’s SMART Programs have provided mandatory certification to those working in the liquor and gaming industry since 2010, although some of the programs have been around since 2004. SellSafe Cannabis Staff Training is the latest addition to our programs and will equip workers in the cannabis industry with the resources and knowledge they need to provide responsible sales." - Dave Berry, Vice President, Regulatory Services, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission
