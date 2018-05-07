Syncline Castle Trails Association AGM May 11

AGM
7:00 p.m. Friday, May 11
Location: At the Gazebo, in the park behind the Beaver Mines Store, Hamlet of Beaver Mines (19 km west of Pincher Creek). You can park on 2nd Avenue which is one street west of "Main Street" through Beaver Mines, two accesses lie north of the store.
The meeting will be preceded by a potluck supper, starting around 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by slides and a talk from Peter Sherrington on the rich bird life in southwestern Alberta and about the work of the Rocky Mountain Eagle Research Foundation.