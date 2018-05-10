Thefts from Pincher Creek storage units

Pincher Creek RCMP - Sometime between the evening of Wednesday May 9 and the morning of May 10, 2018, person(s) unknown cut a hole in the security fence at the Pincher Creek Mini Storage yard located on Buffalo Street in Pincher Creek. After gaining entry to the yard they proceeded to break into six storage units. Various items were stolen including a red Honda quad, Licence XTB115.
Pincher Creek RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect(s) in this theft.
If you have any information, please call the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
