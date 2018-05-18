Town of Pincher Creek council approves up to $60,000 for Lebel Mansion elevator

McRae explained the cost of the addition to the building is projected to be just under $140,000. The Allied Arts Council has $15,000 set aside for the project and she asked the council for a commitment of $60,000 to the project so they would have over half of the funds required to do the job. Then if CFEP approves, they would cover up to the remaining half of the associated costs. McRae further requested if the decision to approve the letter was taken, the contributing balance from the Town of Pincher Creek be stated in the letter to CFEP.
CAO Laurie Wilgosh explained later in the meeting if council approved, there were funds had already been approved and set aside for the project and they could come out of the Capital Investment Fund. Council approved the request, with the friendly amendment that the Town request the MD of Pincher Creek be notified of the situation and asked to invest in half of the cost requested to the Town, if they are not approached by PCAAC for the funds themselves.
Council voted unanimously to directed administration to write the letter, to approve the $60,000 funding request, and make the MD of Pincher Creek aware of the situation.
