Friday, May 18, 2018
Trade show builds networking and reveals possibilities
Toni Lucas - Pincher Creek Chamber of Commerce (PCCOC) Administrator Ola Crook was one of many who helped the annual Pincher Creek Trade Show prepare to open their doors on Friday, May 4. Crook explained the event was bigger than the previous year, with 98 vendors, and 10% of those new to the trade show. Crook believes they have been running the trade show for 'almost a decade'.
"We (PCCOC) try to act as the collaborative body between businesses, organizations, and all things community. We find this not only showcases local businesses, and everything they are great at, but offers great networking opportunities.""Although it is a small community, it has such a good range of businesses and organizations but sometimes they don't know how to connect."
"Last year, we had 2,500 people come through the door, and this year, we are hoping to beat that." The show included home-based businesses, mainstream businesses, local organizations and businesses who travelled here to show their wares to the local residents.
