4-H Silver Reins Light Horse Club Achievement Day results

4-H Silver Reins Light Horse Club 2017/18: Ruby Spranza on Pal, Jessie Terpstra on Lucky, Kim Turnbull on Lena, Judge Kyle O'Brien, Ring Steward Janet Taylor, Dakota Grineage on Stretch, Brynn Grose on Digbi, Kelly Turnbull on Lady, Johnny Terpstra on Jeremy
Toni Lucas - 4-H Silver Reins Light Horse Club 2018 Achievement Day was held at Heritage Acres on Saturday, June 9. The club has seven participants who started with the club in September, but many have been with the club for multiple years. Achievement day tested the abilities and personal growth of these young riders, who are broken up in age groups. Held in such a public place the children are not only judged for their abilities and comportment, they also have the opportunity of getting to show their progress to people who came to see the Heritage Acres Horse Show.
Club members include Jessie Terpstra, Kim Turnbull, Dakota Grineage, Kelly Turnbull, Johnny Terpstra, Ruby Spranza, and Brynn Grose. The club disbands for the summer, to start again in the fall.
Results
Showmanship and Grooming
Group 1 (Juniors)
1st: Dakota Grineage
2nd: Brynn Grose
3rd: Ruby Spranza
Grooming: Ruby Spranza
Group 2 (Intermediate)
1st: Johnny Terpstra
2nd: Kelly Turnbull
Grooming: Kelly Turnbull
Group 3 (Seniors)
1st: Jessie Terpstra
2nd: Kim Turnbull
Grooming: Jessie Terpstra
Western Pleasure
Group 1
1st: Ruby Spranza
2nd: Brynn Grose
3rd: Dakota Grineage
Group 2
1st: Kelly Turnbull
2nd: Johnny Terpstra
Group 3
1st: Jessie Terpstra
2nd: Kim Turnbull
Western Horsemanship
Group 1
1st: Ruby Spranza
2nd: Dakota Grineage
3rd: Brynn Grose
Group 2
1st: Kelly Turnbull
2nd: Johnny Terpstra
Group 3
1st: Jessie Terpstra
2nd: Kim Turnbull
Command
Group 1
1st: Brynn Grose
2nd: Dakota Grineage
3rd: Ruby Spranza
Group 2
1st: Kelly Turnbull
2nd: Johnny Terpstra
Group 3
1st: Kim Turnbull
2nd: Jessie Terpstra
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.