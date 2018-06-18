Employment opportuity for a full-time temporary day care director

Livingstone Range School Division is seeking a Full-Time Temporary Day Care Director who is passionate about child development. Someone who is committed to learning, building partnerships with families, staff, school and community. The Director will make a positive impact in the lives of children and staff. The Day Care Director will work collaboratively with Canyon School to ensure the highest quality program for all children.
Candidates are requested to apply online at http://www.lrsd.ca/Careers.php through applytoeducation.com. Competition will remain open until the position is filled.
Ken Sampson, Deputy Superintendent
Livingstone Range School Division
PO Box 69 Claresholm, Alberta
T0L 0T0