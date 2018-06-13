Airdrie RCMP intercept vehicle involved in carjacking

On Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at approximately 2:30 pm, Airdrie RCMP were alerted to a vehicle being followed by CPS HAWCS helicopter northbound on Highway #2 into Airdrie’s area. The vehicle had reportedly been carjacked at knifepoint inside Calgary. Airdrie RCMP attempted to stop the vehicle, a silver Dodge Caravan, but the vehicle continued northbound while also increasing speed. A short pursuit of the Caravan ensued involving multiple RCMP and CPS units. A spike belt was deployed successfully along Township Road 285 as the suspect vehicle travelled westbound towards Crossfield. The suspect vehicle slowed considerably allowing the CPS Tactical unit and RCMP to safely engage the suspect vehicle and arrest the two suspects, a male and a female, without incident. A search of the van was also completed where a large knife was located.
The 35-year-old male suspect, who has yet to appear before a Justice of the Peace, is facing charges of robbery, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified and possession of methamphetamine. The female suspect is also facing charges.
If you have information about this incident, or can identify either male suspect, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
If you have information about this incident, or can identify either male suspect, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.