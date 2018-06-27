Annora Brown story on YouTube

|Lethbridge College Digital Communications & Media Class and Instructor George Gallant – completed the filming of dramatization of “Annora Brown: Interpreter of the Foothills”
Filming this project was done by diploma-program students at Lethbridge College’s Digital Communications & Media Class this past winter. Images of Annora, some of her paintings and photos from the region are projected throughout the production. By way of expressing our gratitude, Letters of Appreciation were given to the students and their instructor George Gallant by Joyce Sasse and Gerry Alex.
|Duncan Metcalfe – University of Lethbridge student did the musical background.
The music background soundtrack is being added by Duncan Metcalfe (a Digital Audio Arts student at the University of Lethbridge).
In the near future this same video, broken into 20-minute segments for teaching purposes, will be posted on Vimeo.
In the video the role of Annora Brown is dramatized by Doris Blackburn, whose family were close friends with Miss Brown. She, along with cast members Susan Vogelaar, Gerry Alex and Joyce Sasse, have re-enacted the script twelve times since it was first presented at the Waterton Wildflower Festival in 2008. All previous productions have displayed paintings borrowed from private collectors.
Volunteers of all ages have given generously of their time and talents to make the above productions come to life.
Furthermore, with the full endorsement of the Annora Brown Estate, this video (and other materials written by Joyce Sasse) is made available to the public through “Creative Commons Licensing” (CC-BY-NC-SA).
CC materials are free for use to the public domain, subject to the following – BY requires that credit be given to the author when written material is used. NC limits the distribution to non-commercial usage. SA (share alike) requires that the item retain its original license when the material is re-mixed, re-distributed or shared.
The above indicates up-dated means by which copyright privileges may now be made more accessible to educators.
The fullness of Annora Brown’s Legacy is yet to be determined.
