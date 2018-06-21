Ranchland Victim Services top
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Annual Cricket Match to be held June 24 at Sproule Field
Annual Pincher Creek Cricket Match
2:00 pm Sunday, June 24
CHANGE OF VENUE - NOW AT SPROULE FIELD
Everyone welcome
Come to play, Come to watch, Come for fun!
