Thursday, June 21, 2018

Annual Cricket Match to be held June 24 at Sproule Field

Annual Pincher Creek Cricket Match
2:00 pm Sunday, June 24
CHANGE OF VENUE - NOW AT SPROULE FIELD
Everyone welcome
Come to play, Come to watch, Come for fun!

