Beauvais Lake Métis Gathering Camp Out July 3-6

(ad)
Beauvais Lake Métis Gathering Camp Out
Tuesday July 3, Wednesday July 4, Thursday July 5, &
Friday July 6/2018 at the Homestead Group Camp
Arrive at 4:00 pm on Tuesday. Activities take place on
Wednesday and Thursday, clean up and farewell on Friday
after breakfast.
Entertainment by Nate Baker and Chris Davis
Jam Sessions
Fiddle and guitar lessons
Historical walks
Campfire stories
Dance lessons
Capote & mitten making
Canoeing
Crafts
Tomahawk throwing
and more.
If you want to fish, bring your license and your gear.
Phone the office at 403-627-1884 to reserve your spot.
On site catering provided by DB Catering.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.