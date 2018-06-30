Bev McLachlin named Companion of the Order of Canada

|17th Chief Justice of Canada Beverley McLachlin - Agência Brasil photo
On June 29 Canada's Governor General Julie Payette announced 105 new appointments to the Order of Canada. Among those appointments, the Right Honourable Beverley McLachlin has been named a Companion of the Order of Canada, the order's highest honour, "For her prodigious impact on our country’s legal landscape, notably as the longest-serving chief justice of Canada, as well as the first woman in the role." McLachlin was born and raised in the Pincher Creek area. She retired from her role as Chief Justice on December 15, 2017 at the age of 74.
