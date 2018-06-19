Canada Day in Pincher Creek 2018

Celebrate Canada Day with Fireworks in Pincher Creek!
July 1 Schedule:
10:00 a.m. Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village Celebrations
3:00 p.m. Spray Park Grand Opening
9:30 p.m. DJ Stu at the Agriculture Grounds
11:00 p.m. Fireworks at the Agriculture Grounds
Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome, this is a family-friendly event! Sorry, please leave your dogs at home.
Fireworks are proudly supported by the Town of Pincher Creek, MD of Pincher Creek and partially funded by the Government of Canada.
