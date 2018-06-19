Ranchland Victim Services top

Ranchland Victim Services top

Recent

Weather

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Canada Day in Pincher Creek 2018

(ad)



Celebrate Canada Day with Fireworks in Pincher Creek!
July 1 Schedule:
10:00 a.m. Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village Celebrations
3:00 p.m. Spray Park Grand Opening
9:30 p.m. DJ Stu at the Agriculture Grounds
11:00 p.m. Fireworks at the Agriculture Grounds

Lawn chairs or blankets are welcome, this is a family-friendly event! Sorry, please leave your dogs at home.

Fireworks are proudly supported by the Town of Pincher Creek, MD of Pincher Creek and partially funded by the Government of Canada.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll