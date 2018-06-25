Ranchland Victim Services top

Monday, June 25, 2018

Coaldale RCMP investigate fatal collision


RCMP Alberta - On June 25, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Coaldale RCMP along with Coalhurst Fire Department and Lethbridge EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two cars on Highway 3 approximately 2 km west of the Highway 509 intersection. Initial investigation indicates that a white Toyota Corolla was being driven by a 61-year-old man eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 3. At one point the white Corolla struck into a westbound white Chevrolet Impala. There were two occupants of the white Impala.

The driver of the white Impala, a 42-year-old man from Standoff, Alberta, was pronounced deceased en route to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge. A 12-year-old female passenger of the Impala sustained minor back injuries and was clearly traumatized. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver and only occupant of the white Corolla was not seriously injured but also taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital as a precaution.

Next of kin has been notified and the identity of the deceased will not be released.

The RCMP Lethbridge Collision Analyst attended the scene to assist with the investigation. The collision remains under investigation. The weather conditions at the time were good being sunny, hot and with clear visibility. No further investigative details are to be released at this time. For a short period of time westbound traffic was halted until a single lane of traffic was opened. The scene will be released at around 10:00 p.m. for full resumption of traffic on the westbound lanes of Highway 3.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call the Coaldale RCMP Detachments at (403) 329-5080 (rural) or (403) 345-5552. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

