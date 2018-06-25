Coaldale RCMP investigate fatal collision

The driver of the white Impala, a 42-year-old man from Standoff, Alberta, was pronounced deceased en route to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge. A 12-year-old female passenger of the Impala sustained minor back injuries and was clearly traumatized. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver and only occupant of the white Corolla was not seriously injured but also taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital as a precaution.
Next of kin has been notified and the identity of the deceased will not be released.
The RCMP Lethbridge Collision Analyst attended the scene to assist with the investigation. The collision remains under investigation. The weather conditions at the time were good being sunny, hot and with clear visibility. No further investigative details are to be released at this time. For a short period of time westbound traffic was halted until a single lane of traffic was opened. The scene will be released at around 10:00 p.m. for full resumption of traffic on the westbound lanes of Highway 3.
Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call the Coaldale RCMP Detachments at (403) 329-5080 (rural) or (403) 345-5552. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
