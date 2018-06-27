Communities in Bloom judges arrive in Pincher Creek July 16

This year Pincher Creek is entered in the INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE of the Communities In Bloom program.
LESS THAN THREE WEEKS BEFORE THE JUDGES ARRIVE
July 16th, 2018, International Judges Larry Hall from Canada and Bernadette Solon from Ireland, will arrive in Pincher Creek to evaluate our accomplishments with respect to:
- Tidiness (clean-ups, litter, condition of buildings, sidewalks)
- Landscaped Areas (plantings, maintenance)
- Turf Areas (grass maintenance, weed control)
- Natural and Cultural Heritage Conservation (preservation, historical)
- Trees/Urban Forestry (tree planting, tree pruning and care)
- Floral displays (beds and baskets)
- Environmental (recycling, weed pulls and other initiatives)
- Community Involvement (citizens and groups of all ages)
Judges and local volunteers will tour through at least 80% of the community including the residential, business, industrial, institutional and public areas.
We will be competing against: City of Lewes, Delaware, USA; Municipality of Killarney-Turtle Mountain MB Canada; Municipality of Jasper, AB Canada; Town of Stettler, AB, Canada; Town of Novi Vinodolski, Croatia.
What Can You Do to Prepare?
- We are asking assistance and cooperation to “spruce up” and “bloom up” the Town!
- Trim your back alley, around buildings, power poles & sign posts
- Remove noxious weeds
- Paint your fence
- Wash your windows
- Pick up litter & cigarette butts
- Plant a tree or flowers
- Spray off your sidewalk, remove the gum & remove weeds from cracks
- Recycle
- Volunteer for a clean-up or with Pincher Planters for Weeding Wednesdays at 6:00pm, Cenotaph Park
- Participate in Tidy Tuesdays at 10:00am each week
Let’s give it our best effort this year!
Interested in more information about the Communities in Bloom program? Call the Recreation Office at 627-4322 or check out the website at www.communitiesinbloom.ca.
People, Pride and Plants……Growing Together
