Evansburg RCMP charge student with uttering threats

RCMP Alberta – Evansburg RCMP have charged a 15 year old male after alleged threats were made towards students at his school.
On June 6, 2018, Evansburg RCMP were notified of an incident where threats were uttered at the Grand Trunk High School. An immediate investigation was conducted and as result RCMP have charged a 15 year old male with one count of Uttering Threats contrary to the Criminal Code.
RCMP are confident there is no risk to the public, or the school at this time.
The 15 year old youth who cannot be named under provisions of the YCJA is due in Evansburg Provincial Court on June 25, 2018.
RCMP would like to remind students and parents that any threats of violence are taken seriously and will take appropriate action to ensure public safety.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.