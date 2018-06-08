FireSmart banner

Friday, June 8, 2018

Fish Sticks puppet video promotes respect for our watershed


Oldman Watershed Council - In March 2018, OWC partnered with WP Puppet Theatre to host a family puppet-making workshop at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre. First, participants made some simple puppets and an aquatic habitat complete with clean, clear water and healthy riparian vegetation. Then, they recorded a quick clip using their handcrafted puppets. We’d like to share a short video compilation of some important messages these wise young folks have for everyone enjoying our watershed this summer.  Click here for the full story.

