Fish Sticks puppet video promotes respect for our watershed
Oldman Watershed Council - In March 2018, OWC partnered with WP Puppet Theatre to host a family puppet-making workshop at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre. First, participants made some simple puppets and an aquatic habitat complete with clean, clear water and healthy riparian vegetation. Then, they recorded a quick clip using their handcrafted puppets. We’d like to share a short video compilation of some important messages these wise young folks have for everyone enjoying our watershed this summer. Click here for the full story.
