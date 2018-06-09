FireSmart banner

Saturday, June 9, 2018

Hanna RCMP investigating stolen livestock trailer


RCMP Alberta - Sometime around June 5, 2018 a livestock trailer was stolen from a parking lot in Hanna.  The trailer is a 2014 "Merritt" 5th wheel aluminum stock trailer. It is 32 feet long and has 3 axles. At the time of being stolen it had Alberta plate 5EL243 on the rear (the attached photo is the actual trailer that was stolen).


Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Hanna RCMP at (403) 854-3393. Tips can also be anonymously provided through Crime Stoppers online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by calling 1-877-222-8477.

