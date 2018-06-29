Heritage Acres holds second annual Horse Show and Chuckwagon Supper

Toni Lucas
- Heritage Acres held their Second Annual Horse Show and Chuckwagon Supper on Saturday, June 9, a day of warm weather and sunny skies. The organization has the aim of preserving and presenting to the public the history of rural life in this area of Alberta, and it works closely with those currently involved in rural life. The show not only had a variety of horse demonstrations but celebrated the Achievement Day for two local 4-H clubs; Silver Reins and Multi Club.
|Mini Chuckwagons
|Heavy Horse Pull
For diametrically opposed demonstrations you could not help but appreciate the heavy horse pull and the mini chuckwagons. In one event draft steeds steadily pull loads in straight lines. The other is a race where mini horses careen around barrels in a pattern and then speed to the finish line. Something in common with both of these events is experienced drivers working with the teams of horses.
|Blacksmith Tom Ross
Pony and trail rides gave people the chance to experience animals first hand. There were demonstrations of pack horses, roping, horseshoeing, and branding as well as the horse parade.
|Wayne Tomlinson with packhorse Quannah
4-H Silver Reins participants gave a gymkhana class demonstrating the skill these young riders have gained with their horses including pole bending and barrel racing. To see the results of their achievement day, click here.
|2017-2018 4-H Multi Club
4-H Multi Club had the children chose a ten-month project. Club Reporter Chris LeBlanc explained that in the group there were five different projects; Roping, Baking, Peasant, Hog, or Sheep. Some participants chose more than one project. The participants with animals had to care for their animals daily throughout the year. The kids are judged on how they handled the animal as well as the animals themselves as part of their achievement day. The day
ended with the hogs and sheep these children had raised being auctioned as the young owners showed them in a ring one final time.
|Bar U Ranch Chuckwagon cook Mike McLean
The evening ended off with a chuckwagon supper, and a barn dance and cabaret to the musical talents of the Bucking Horse Moon band.
|Chris LeBlanc's Breeding ewe project
Heritage Acres Executive Director Mark Barber said that he was 'Happy with the inclusion of so many people, and participating groups," in making the day so successful. the site is hosting at least one event per month for the summer the next being the Flower and Quilt Show to be held on July 21. This event will be highlighting some of what is considered to be a more traditionally feminine side of rural life.
|Jaxon Hammond roping demo
|Ryleigh Levesque hog project
|Chris LeBron
