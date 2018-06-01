Joint funding information for Town and MD of Pincher Creek

Community Groups Funding Opportunity
Town of Pincher Creek and MD of Pincher Creek Joint Council Grant Funding Program for Non Profit Groups and Organizations
Applications for the 2019 Grant Funding Program will be accepted until September 12, 2018. All applications must be completed in full and submitted on the prescribed form. Application forms are available at the Town and MD Administration offices and on their respective websites. This will be the only opportunity for 2019 Joint Council Grant Funding.
Completed applications may be forwarded to the MD of Pincher Creek No. 9 (Managing Partner) at:
Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9
P.O. Box 279
1037 Herron Avenue
Pincher Creek, AB T0K 1W0
403 627-3130