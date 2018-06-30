June Yard of the Month winners announced

Arianna Korbett - Pictured left to right is Rhonda Oczkowski, Rae Olds, Rosaline Berger, BJ Scott and Diane Burt Stuckey for the presentation of June’s Yard of the Month winner Rae Olds. Olds is a former Pincher Planter and says she loves gardening because she “likes to get down and dirty.” She was presented the Yard of the Month yard sign, as well as a Scotts Miracle Gro package by Communities in Bloom members Rhonda Oczkowski, BJ Scott and Diane Burt Stuckey.
Pictured left to right is Rhonda Oczkowski, BJ Scott, runner up of Yard of the Month Susan Hillman, and Diane Burt Stuckey. The runner up for Yard of the Month nominations was Susan Hillman. She built custom planters this year and customizes them with holiday themed décor. Hillman was presented a Scotts Miracle Gro package for the effort she’s put into her yard.
