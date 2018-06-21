LRSD announces Dr. Lloyd Cavers Scholarship 2018 recipients

|Dr. Lloyd Cavers Scholarship 2018 recipients with MLA Pat Stier (l) and LRSD Board Chair Brad Toone (r)
Livingstone Range School Division - Livingstone Range School Division is proud to announce the recipients of the 2018 Dr. Lloyd Cavers Scholarship,
awarded to high school students demonstrating exceptional leadership. Finalists from each school receive $200.00, with an overall winner designated to receive $1,000.00.
Representing each high school in the Division, the recipients are:
- Avery Sheldon - J.T. Foster School, Nanton (overall winner)
- Spencer Van Dellen - Willow Creek Composite High School, Claresholm
- Marissa Medema - F.P. Walshe School, Fort Macleod
- Jillanna Hammond - Matthew Halton High School, Pincher Creek
- Elisha Lowry - Livingstone School
- Cameron Hildebrandt - Crowsnest Consolidated High School
About each student:
Avery Sheldon
Avery is an exceptionally well-rounded student who excels in academics, athletics and numerous aspects of leadership and volunteerism. Her contributions to her school and community include involvement in the J.T. Foster Student Leadership group, the Regional Student Council and volunteer work for at the Silver Willow Lodge and Kids Korner. Avery has also helped to organize events for Relay for Life and fundraisers for the school's sister school in Malawi.
Avery has received the Most Sportsmanlike Player award on her volleyball team, and is currently helping to establish a "zen room" at the school to help students manage stress and anxiety. She plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Calgary with the goal of becoming a speech pathologist.
Spencer Van Dellen
Spencer is a dedicated and artistically gifted student with a passion for volunteering. He is an award-winning vocalist and actor who lends his talents to numerous musical and theatrical initiatives, volunteering tirelessly at different events and coaching/mentoring younger performers. Spencer is a youth member of the Claresholm Arts Society and sings the national anthem at school and sporting events.
Spencer's teachers characterize him as conscientious, hardworking, creative and cooperative, with a keen intellect and positive attitude.
Marissa Medema
Marissa is an honour student and award-winning athlete with a "quiet leadership" ability respected by staff and students alike. She shows great perseverance in striving to achieve personal goals, and successfully completed a Green Certificate and the FACES summer outdoor program. Marissa has contributed to the betterment of her community through the 4-H highway cleanup and the Remembrance Day poppy program. She is characterized as having a strong belief in the dignity and value of all people.
Jillanna Hammond
Jillanna has distinguished herself in both her school and local community through numerous volunteer projects and her involvement in local and global initiatives. She is a multi-year honour student and athlete, and has given many hours of volunteer time to the Heritage Acres Farm Museum, Pincher Creek Pro Rodeo, Vista Village Seniors Centre, Christmas Food Hampers program and the annual highway cleanup. She is also a member of MHHS' Students Inspiring Change initiative, helping to increase awareness of the challenges faced by people in developing countries. Her determination and perseverance are matched by her friendliness, kindness and courage.
Elisha Lowry
Elisha is a bright and diligent honours student who is able to balance the demands of academic pursuits with a commitment to excellence in sport. He consistently demonstrates integrity, positivity and humility, and has an ability to develop friendships with people of all ages. Elisha plans to attend university to pursue a career in engineering.
Cameron Hildebrandt
Cameron has distinguished himself at CCHS through his involvement in activities such as the Student Leadership Symposium, for which he was an organizer and presenter, and the Regional Student Council.
He has become the "voice of CCHS", writing and delivering announcements and encouraging other students to be involved in school and community events. Cameron is a bright student who completed grades 9 and 10 in one year, with honours. He was selected to be the valedictorian for the 2018 CCHS graduating class.
The Dr. Lloyd Cavers Scholarship recognizes the contributions made by a student leader in grade 12 in a LRSD school. The recipient's leadership abilities will have had a positive impact at school and in the community in the areas of community service/volunteerism, citizenship, academics, extra-curricular, activities, athletic and cultural activities, personal character, and leadership.
This scholarship is awarded annually by the Livingstone Range School Division Board of Trustees to a recipient nominated by his or her school and selected by a committee consisting of two Trustees and one Central Office Administrator.
