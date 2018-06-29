MD of Pincher Creek hires new CAO

Chris Davis -
|MD of Pincher Creek Chief Administrative Officer Sheldon Steinke
At a June 12 meeting of the council for the MD of Pincher Creek, Reeve Stevick officially welcomed Sheldon Steinke as the MD's new Chief Administrative Officer, taking over the role from interim CAO Roland Milligan, who in turn took on the role when former CAO Wendy Kay stepped down from the position as of March 28, 2018. June 11 was was Steinke's first day of "boots on ground". Steinke was formerly interim CAO for Lethbridge County, and before that was CAO for the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass, and the Town Manager for Coaldale.
According to the meeting minutes, council gave Roland Milligan a standing ovation in recognition of his efforts and dedication he showed as the Interim Chief Administrative Officer. Milligan remains in his regular role as the MD's Director of Development and Community Services.
