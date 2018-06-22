Ranchland Victim Services top

Friday, June 22, 2018

PCESC warns of telephone scams


PCESC - The Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission would like to extend a warning to all residents that there have been reports of telephone scammers looking for donations for local fire departments in Alberta.  In some cases, the callers have been using the name of a local emergency services member to request the donation.  Pincher Creek Emergency Services Commission is not canvasing for donations via telephone. If you receive a call requesting a donation please do not provide a donation.

"It's not always easy to spot a scam," says the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. "New ones are invented every day. If you suspect that you may be a target of fraud, or if you have already sent funds, don't be embarrassed — you're not alone."

To report a fraud, or for more information, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or at this link.  

