PCESC warns of telephone scams

"It's not always easy to spot a scam," says the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. "New ones are invented every day. If you suspect that you may be a target of fraud, or if you have already sent funds, don't be embarrassed — you're not alone."
To report a fraud, or for more information, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or at this link.
To report a fraud, or for more information, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or at this link.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.