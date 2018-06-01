FireSmart banner
Ranchland Victim Services top
Pages
Home
Recent
News
Weather
Sports
Community
Education
Governance
Comment
Rural
Faith
Ads
Contact us
Recent
Weather
Friday, June 1, 2018
PCWESA AGM June 13, Speaker Dr. Sybille Manneschmidt
(ad)
Pincher Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter Association
Invites you to our
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday June 13th, 2018
5:30 pm Appetizers
6:00 p.m. Meeting
Ramada Inn, Conference Room
Guest Speaker: Dr. Sybille Manneschmidt
Women in Conflict Zones: Experiences from Kurdistan/Iraq
* Memberships can be purchased at the meeting
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Infinite Scroll
Infinite Scroll