Friday, June 1, 2018

PCWESA AGM June 13, Speaker Dr. Sybille Manneschmidt

 Pincher Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter Association
Invites you to our
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Wednesday June 13th, 2018

5:30 pm Appetizers
6:00 p.m. Meeting
Ramada Inn, Conference Room

Guest Speaker: Dr. Sybille Manneschmidt
Women in Conflict Zones: Experiences from Kurdistan/Iraq 

* Memberships can be purchased at the meeting

