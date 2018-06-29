Pincher Creek Airport house to be removed

According to Reedyk's report, "The Airport house transferred to the Municipal District with the Airport in 1995. The Municipal District has contracted Cralyn Property Management to manage the rental of the house to tenants. On May 31, 2018, the house was vacated by the last tenant. Following the notice from Cralyn Property Management, staff were toured through the house to determine if work on the home would be required prior to renting to new tenants."
That tour revealed a number of issues including mold, the condition of the bathroom and windows, broken cupboards, a broken range hood, holes in the drywall, and a need to "remove all rug and replace with laminate", at professionally estimated cost $6,429.41, not including painting the interior. "
"Also noted on the tour was the cistern would require cleaning, a water pressure system is required, new keys are required, the exterior of the home is not properly sealed including the remaining windows and the septic system is not operating properly. The Septic system failure has resulted in wastewater infiltration in the basement.
The occupancy of the home over the years has promoted airport security as an appearance of someone being home may have deterred individuals from causing problems. The current rental has netted the Municipality $300 per month."
"Cralyn Property Management has indicated they have someone interested in renting the home. If Council feels that security of that airport is required, a fence or video surveillance project could be initiated. Given the age of the home, the repairs required and the mold and wastewater issues, ensuring a safe home for rental purposes may not be feasible."
