Rural Break and Enters, theft of farm equipment in Pincher Creek area

On May 4, 2018 a Snapper zero-turn ride-on mower, a white Kenmore washing machine, a Kirchner pressure washer, and other tools were stolen from a farm located east of Pincher Creek.
Sometime overnight on May 17, 2018 a 2012 John Deere Gator utility vehicle, Camo Green colour, and a 2009 Red Honda Quad were stolen from Sunset Feeders Feedlot west of Pincher Creek.
Sometime between June 10 to 13, 2018, a Blue 2015 Polaris Sportsman quad was stolen from a back yard on Albert Street in Pincher Creek.
On June 6, 2018 several thousand litres of diesel fuel was stolen from a fuel tank located on a farm east of Pincher Creek. A shop and residence were also broken into with damage to the doors.
During the week of June 15 to 22, 2018 fuel was stolen from the Castle SRD fuel cache. Approximately 3000 litres of Jet A fuel was taken after a truck entered the site by cutting the fence and then removing the fuel from the large fuel tank that is used to refuel helicopters that are working in the area.
On the night of June 20, 2018, a John Deere tractor and baler were stolen from a farm northeast of the Oldman Dam. A John Deere 7410 with a front loader and a John Deere 568 round bailer were stolen and driven away from the field they were parked in.
Pincher Creek area has had a significant increase in theft and break-ins to rural residences and farms. While all-terrain vehicles are a target, fuel and theft of tools, generators, and other farm equipment has increased. Please report suspicious activity and vehicles if observed, obtain licence plates and descriptions if possible and report to police as soon as possible.
Pincher Creek area has had a significant increase in theft and break-ins to rural residences and farms. While all-terrain vehicles are a target, fuel and theft of tools, generators, and other farm equipment has increased. Please report suspicious activity and vehicles if observed, obtain licence plates and descriptions if possible and report to police as soon as possible.
