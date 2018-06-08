Second Annual Pincher Creek Father's Day Cruise & Shine to be held June 17

(ad)
|Photos of last year's event
Itinerary
Saturday, June 16 - anyone who wishes to participate
- 7:00 pm Meet at Luigis parking lot area for the 'Cruise' around the Dam
- BBQ to follow at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village - all cars enter at the back gate on James Ave. (Burger and Beer for $10)
- 7:30 am - set up on Main Street
- 8:00 - registration starts - cars, trucks, motorcycles
- 9:00 - 3:00 Pincher Creek Cruise & Shine open to the public, free
- Blue Rock Music playing all day - stage in front of King Eddy
- 9:00 - 11:00 Toonie Pancake Breakfast at Legion
- 10:00 - Museum Food tent and sidewalk sale open by the Pincers all day
- Picnic table area and Kid's area to do chalk 'art' on the street
- Complimentary coffee at Museum in Pioneer Place until noon
- 11:00 - noon Wooden Car Making at Museum in Pioneer Place - free kid's activity
- 11:00 - 4th Annual Poker Run starts at Legion
- 12:00 - Legion Canteen open - 50/50 ticket sales
- 1:00 - Movie Incredibles 2 at Fox Theatre (probably regular matinee rates)
- 1:30 - Participants and Spectators top 3 ballots Due
- 2:00 - Music jammers at Legion
- 2:30 - Poker Run returns and Top Prize awarded
- 3:00 - Cruise & Shine winners announced at the stage
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 403-627-8066
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.