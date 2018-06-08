FireSmart banner

Friday, June 8, 2018

Second Annual Pincher Creek Father's Day Cruise & Shine to be held June 17

The second Annual Father's Day Cruise & Shine will be held on Pincher Creek's Main Street on Sunday June 16.  The event is hosted by Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village and Pincher Creek Cruisers.  Last year's highly successful event featured 130 vehicles and over 1000 visitors. The Legion participates with their own activities will host a toonie pancake breakfast on Sunday, preceded by a Poker Run on Saturday evening. The Fox Theatre will be showing Incredibles II at 1:00 pm on Sunday. There will be music, food, sidewalk sales, kids activities and everyone can participate in voting for their top three vehicle choices.
Photos of last year's event

Itinerary

Saturday, June 16 - anyone who wishes to participate

  • 7:00 pm Meet at Luigis parking lot area for the 'Cruise' around the Dam
  • BBQ to follow at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village - all cars enter at the back gate on James Ave. (Burger and Beer for $10)
Sunday, June 17
  • 7:30 am - set up on Main Street
  • 8:00 - registration starts - cars, trucks, motorcycles
  • 9:00 - 3:00 Pincher Creek Cruise & Shine open to the public, free
  • Blue Rock Music playing all day - stage in front of King Eddy
  • 9:00 - 11:00 Toonie Pancake Breakfast at Legion
  • 10:00 - Museum Food tent and sidewalk sale open by the Pincers all day
  • Picnic table area and Kid's area to do chalk 'art' on the street
  • Complimentary coffee at Museum in Pioneer Place until noon
  • 11:00 - noon Wooden Car Making at Museum in Pioneer Place - free kid's activity
  • 11:00 - 4th Annual Poker Run starts at Legion
  • 12:00 - Legion Canteen open - 50/50 ticket sales
  • 1:00 - Movie Incredibles 2 at Fox Theatre (probably regular matinee rates)
  • 1:30 - Participants and Spectators top 3 ballots Due
  • 2:00 - Music jammers at Legion
  • 2:30 - Poker Run returns and Top Prize awarded
  • 3:00 - Cruise & Shine winners announced at the stage
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 403-627-8066


