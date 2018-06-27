Southern Nights at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village

Thursday, July 5, Kootenai Brown Comes To Town
Friday, July 6, Our Indigenous Connections
Saturday, July 7, Southern Nights Live Music - Doug Rawling
As our magnificent tourism area grows in popularity, visitors in campgrounds, hotel and motels, and other locales are invited to an evening of information, entertainment, and family-oriented fun at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village – Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm – for nine consecutive weekends in July and August.
Thursday, July 5, 2018
Kootenai Brown Comes To Town
An exciting night to learn about Kootenai Brown's birthplace!
- Edwin Knox, Waterton Lakes NP Program Resource Officer – Presenting the latest research on Kootenai Brown - From Ireland!
- Historian Farley Wuth on the Many Residences of J.G. “Kootenai” Brown and Nechemoos
- Gord Tolton “Kootenai Brown’s Prairie Career”
- Ryan Mennie – Screening of “Western Steele”
- Children’s Activity - Log Cabin Building!
- Hot food, concession treats, and beer!
Friday, July 6, 2018
Our Indigenous Connections
Join us to learn about the Piikani Nation!
- Jaron Weasel Bear, Piikani Nation Consultation-, demonstrating Piikani Traditional Games, and hand drumming, with Singing and Dancing from Deacon & Taron!
- Children’s Activity: Paper Tipis and Faceless Dolls– Liane Sharp Adze, Napi Friendship Centre
- Hot food, concession treats, and beer!
Saturday, July 7, 2018
Southern Nights Live Music
Come down to the Village and dance all evening!
Doug Rawling
- “Doug has been making music for over 30 years. His current music is the culmination of all his songwriting experience, influenced by his past styles of folk, bluegrass, 'Rocky Mountain Country,' and heartland rock to produce some of his best songs yet. ”
- Hot food, concession treats, and beer!