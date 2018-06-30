Statement from Alberta Trade Minister about U.S. tariffs

Government of Alberta -
Alberta Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous issued the following statement supporting Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs: “We applaud the federal government’s retaliatory tariffs in response to the U.S. administration’s illegal protectionist actions. When the federal government announced their intention to implement retaliatory tariffs, I met with Alberta industry and business leaders to hear their concerns and suggestions. I subsequently wrote Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne relaying this feedback and I appreciate that they listened and today responded with countermeasures and new supports that reflect this input."
“We will closely monitor the effects of these measures and subsequent actions to ensure any additional impacts to Alberta firms are addressed.”
- Countermeasures will come into force July 1 and will remain in place until the U.S. removes its trade restriction measures.
- Approximately $16.6 billion worth of U.S. originating products will be affected:
- 25 per cent surtax on steel products ($5.6 billion)
- 10 per cent surtax on aluminum products ($2.7 billion)
- 10 per cent surtax on select consumer products ($8.3 billion)
