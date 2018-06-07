Theft of flat deck trailer and skid steer at Head Smashed In and Fort Macleod

|Stolen trailer and suspect vehicle
The first theft occurred at Head Smashed In Buffalo Jump which is located on Hwy 785, West of Fort Macleod. A 20 foot black Oasis flat deck trailer was stolen from their parking lot after a lock was broken off the trailer hitch.
The second theft occurred near 12 Street and Hwy 2 in Fort Macleod. A yellow CAT skid-steer was stolen from a construction site. It appears to have been driven from the site and onto Hwy 2 before being loaded onto a trailer about 500 metres South of 12 St.
These two incidents are believed to be related, and the stolen trailer was likely used to steal the skid steer. A white, single cab, Ford pickup towing a similar trailer was observed in the area just prior to the skid steer being driven away from the construction site (surveillance stills an and actual photo of the trailer attached).
Anyone with information about this or any other crime can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
