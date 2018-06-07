UCP congratulates Ontario Progressive Conservatives

“Congratulations to the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party on their election to form Ontario’s next government.
“Tonight’s election is good news for Alberta. The Ontario PCs are strongly committed to fighting Justin Trudeau’s Federal carbon tax, and joining a future Alberta government in defending Canada’s resource industries.
“Today’s humiliation of the Ontario Liberal Party is a massive repudiation of the failed energy policies now being pursued by Alberta’s NDP. Ontarians have said loud and clear that they reject policies that have led to higher taxes and high energy bills.
“If Albertans elect a United Conservative government next year, I will look forward to working with Premier Doug Ford to fight for working people against the Trudeau carbon tax agenda.”
