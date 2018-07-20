2018 Beauvais Lake Metis Youth and Elder Gathering

Roxy Debroux -
In Metis culture, both the youth and the elders are honored. Between July 3 and 6th, this honoring took place at the heart of Metis culture in the area, Beauvais Lake Provincial Park. Many gathered at the Homestead Group camp to interact with one another, teach, and learn.
|Nate Baker giving fiddle lessons
Gail McLenaghan taught the art of making a capote out of wool blankets. Two Metis youth nearly completed theirs in two days. Jarret Armstrong and Wayne Hochstein supervised youth with tomahawk throwing. Nate Baker, a fiddler from Saskatoon Saskatchewan provided those interested with fiddle lessons throughout the day while Chris Davis taught three youth the basic fundamentals on the drums. Brody Walter was so enthusiastic that he learned and practiced for over 4 hours, ending the first day by joining in a jam session with both Nate and Chris in the evening while some dancers cut a grass with some traditional steps.
|Chris Davis and drummer Brody Walter
|Axe throwing
Voyageur canoeing took place on Beauvais Lake with Barb Moore Crowson at the bow and youth, Beau Walter at the stern. The youngest participant was only four years old, delighting in the activity as well as enjoying all the wildlife on the water and on the shoreline. DB Catering provided nutritious meals while participants learned to cook their own bannock bread to go with the lunches. In addition to the planned events, groups dispersed to hike to Metis historical sites within the park or try their luck with a fishing pole.
|Nate Baker and Chris Davis
The gathering was relaxing as well as informative and enjoyed by all.
Special thanks to Metis Nation Region 3, New Horizons for Seniors, and Human Services Youth Grants for making this event possible. Also a huge thanks to Chris for his abundance of patience and obvious pleasure interacting with the youth to pass on his knowledge of music as well as his handy camera work. Our appreciation goes out to Nate Baker for agreeing to travel so far to take part in the gathering and to all the volunteers who helped with set up and take down. Our gratitude goes to Campbell's Cats Incorporated for loading up all the necessary gear and items needed and hauling it to and from the camp, and finally, a thumbs up to Atco Gas for the loan of two canopies.
