2018 Canada Day in Pincher Creek

Toni Lucas - Canada Day 2018 in Pincher Creek included waterworks and fireworks, sun and clouds, dancing and food. Events began at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village (KBPV), followed by the grand opening of the new spray park behind the pool, and ending in the evening at the Ag Grounds (or the hills surrounding Pincher Creek) for a fireworks display.
Bob Westrop acted as the Master of Ceremonies for the formal opening ceremonies at KBPV. He reminded the crowd of the important role first responders play in our lives, and asked the crowd to thank them for their service. The Legion and RCMP proudly marched the Colour Party Parade onto the grounds at 11 am, which was followed by the traditional flag raising. Speeches were given by Town Mayor Don Anderberg, and MD Deputy Reeve Rick Lemire. Mayor Don Anderberg also recognized and thanked members of the military, police forces, and first responders. "Let's thank these folks, unsung heroes of our community." He thanked the many volunteers in our community for their passion, dedication and hard work.
MD Deputy Reeve Rick Lemire thanked everyone on behalf of MD Council and wished all a happy Canada Day. He touched on the history of the area and thanked the historical groups for their work preserving the past. He too spoke of the work of first responders. "Nine months ago we had one of the biggest disasters out here (the Kenow fire), and we've seen how emergency responders, first responders, act to that. They are a class act, they do a great job."
|Grand opening of Hudson's Bay exhibit
KBPV Education Director Gordon Tolton invited everyone to come to the grand opening of the museum's Hudson Bay Exhibit. KBPV Curator Farley Wuth gave a brief history about the Hudson's Bay store in Pincher Creek, Metis culture, and how the fur trade opened the country. Then the Edmonton Metis Dancing Troupe led by Lyle Donald entertained the crowds with stories and dance. Those who were curious got free lessons in traditional Metis dancing later in the day.
Rotary played a big part in the day with both the Duck Race and by hosting old-fashioned children's games including foot races, egg races, wheelbarrow races and more. Their service brought a lot of smiles to faces this year. See the end of this article to read the winners in the 2018 Great Duck Race.
The evening ended with music and a 10-minute firework display at the Agricultural grounds.
- $300 Sue West
- $150 Kris Butler
- $50 25th Duck Sherri Hochstein
- $50 50th Duck Shawn Willetts
- $50 75th Duck Clayton McGlynn
- $50 125th Duck Isaak Bustard
- $50 150th Duck Susan Calvez
- $50 175th Duck Kristin Stensrud
- $50 200th Duck Lou Burnham
- $10 Last Duck Rose Killorn
